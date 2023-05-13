Mother's Day: Meghan Markle called fierce advocate for those in need

As the British media continues to criticize Meghan Markle due to her absence at the coronation of King Charles, the Duchess of Sussex has been lauded by a community of mothers in the United States ahead of Mother's Day.



Sharing a picture with Meghan Markle on Instagram,Kelly McKee Zajfen of the community paid tribute to the former actress and praised her for her services.

She wrote, "As Mother’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think of my own commUinity of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg. How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are. What an incredible friend and mother. I’m truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my CommUNITYofmotherhood."

Kelly added, "You are always the first to say yes and support those you love. You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need. Thank you for joining this year’s campaign to support LA’s expectant and parenting foster youth, which helps provide critical services, education, resources and advocacy so they can build a better future for themselves and their families."

The Duchess of Sussex is living in California with her husband Prince Harry and two children after stepping down as working royal.

She stayed in the US while her husband flew to the UK to attend the coronation of his father King Charles.