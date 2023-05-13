Prince Harry to ‘continue royal war’ till Meghan Markle calls ‘half-time’

Prince Harry’s war against the Firm is reportedly a powerplay that will continue till his US coffers yell ‘mercy’ or Meghan Markle “calls time.”



These claims and admissions have bene brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She believes “The question that Charles, William and every courtier worth their Brooks membership must be asking is, when is this going to stop?”

“Will Harry, at the conclusion of this crop of lawsuits, be willing to move on with his life and find a new focus for his time, energy and Netflix stipends?”

“Or is the-seemingly-at-a-loose-end duke, no longer able to style himself as an HRH and with way too many hours in the day to fill, going to keep waging this war his cash reserves run out or Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex calls time?”