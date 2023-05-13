King Charles sends big message to world about future of monarchy

King Charles III, a week after coronation, seems to prepare the next generations of monarchs as he sent a message to the world with his latest move, describing his intentions regarding the future of the monarchy.

The royal family has released two new portraits from last weekend's coronation on Friday. In one photo, the newly crowned King poses alongside the next two people in line to the throne.

King Charles , 74, might not be popular like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but he has so far proved to be a smart monarch with his sensible approach to deal with the issues and family crisis.



However, a question still persists about whether it would be best to leapfrog over Charles and give the throne to his eldest son due to the monarch's old age and health issues.

Some royal experts believe that people wouldn’t mind if Charles abdicate the throne for his eldest son as the the Prince of Wales is more energetic and very popular among his people, and his charming wife Princess Kate is also winning hearts with her dynamic personality and people friendly nature.

Even some royal experts believe that royal future rests on Kate and William's shoulders. But, royal insiders, say William is happy with his new role as Prince of Wales, and not in hurry to become king.

Abdication seems to be a very unpopular word in the context of the British monarchy, but there are few who who wish Charles would voluntarily retire at some point before his death.



The snap, taken in the throne Room of Buckingham Palace, showed King Charles in full royal regalia, wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.



In the meaningful picture, the monarch is shown seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the coronation of King Edward VII.



Prince George, second in line to the throne, is seen standing on one side of his grandfather wearing his page uniform from the crowning service, while Prince William appeared on the other side of the throne in a ceremonial robe.



Sharing his knowledge about the pic, photographer Hugo Burnand told Hello! magazine that it was "important to take this picture."

"I did a lot of research in the archives of past coronations, and I didn't see any previous pictures of the line of succession," he explained. "While we have seen pictures of the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William and Prince George, never have we seen them in the throne room with all the regalia."

Prince William also stepped into the spotlight at his father's coronation. As the Prince of Wales, he pledged his loyalty to the monarch during the historic crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.