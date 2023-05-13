Here's why Prince Harry did not sit in front row at King Charles' coronation

File Footage

Royal organisers made sure Prince Harry and Prince William would not sit together at King Charles’ coronation even though the Duke is also the new monarch's son.



Speaking on The Royal Beat, Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair's royal editor said that the plan to keep the feuding brothers far away from each other was "overseen and approved" by royal organisers.

Even though the Duke of Sussex is sixth in line, it was made sure that the Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the British throne, would not have to face any inconvenience at the historic event.

"Harry is not a working member of the Royal Family anymore,” Nicholl said. “You couldn't have put Harry alongside the Waleses, for the reasons we all know. It would have been impossible."

Dishing on the matter, The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson said that Harry was not asked about the seating arrangement.

"The seating plan was agreed quite late, and I don't think Harry had much input, 'sit me wherever you put me' type thing. You couldn't have put him next to the Waleses,” the expert said.

"Putting Harry with Princess Beatrice, Jack, Princess Eugenie. Harry was among friends and could have had private conversations with them."

It was reported by several media outlets that Prince Harry did not speak to any of his family members during the ceremony and left early to get back home where his son Prince Archie’s birthday was being celebrated.