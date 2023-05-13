Ryan Reynolds shows support to Taylor Swift’s new romance with Matty Healy

Ryan Reynolds seemingly gave his seal of approval to Matty Healy as Taylor Swift sparked romance rumours with him.

On Thursday, May 11th, 2023, Swift was spotted holding hands with the 1975 frontman on a double date with Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley at New York City’s members-only Casa Cipriani hotel, per TMZ.

Just hours before the new photos emerged online, Reynolds shared a selfie on his Instagram Story with a subtle nod to Healy.

The actor, 46, added Chocolate, a hit song by 1975, on his IG Story. He also wrote “Zoom Zoom” as a caption on his forehead, which could be a reference to an inside joke.

In the images that emerged, the pair was seen holding hands after the weeks-long speculation that they have started dating. The rumours came just weeks after news reports confirmed that the 12-time Grammy-Winning artist broke up with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, last month.

Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively is besties with the Bejeweled singer; and the Deadpool actor has shown his support to Swift’s past relationships.

For Alwyn, the actor, 46, wrote a gushing tribute in 2022’s Time 100 Next List. “I’ve known Joe Alwyn for six years—and that’s long enough to see someone’s heart. Long enough to know whether or not they’re made of good stuff. And Joe Alwyn is made of good stuff.”

Swift has been traveling the country for her Eras Tour since mid-March. During her Tennessee leg of the tour, Healy was spotted in the VIP tent the very next day of his own show in Philippines.

Moreover, British tabloid the Sun reported that the Lavender Haze singer had moved on with Healy, whom she was briefly linked to in 2014 and has been good friends with for years.

Few days later, the two were the spotted heading to the Anti-Hero’s New York condo after her third Nashville show, late night.