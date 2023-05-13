TikTok user reveals how ‘real’ Meghan Markle behaves away from public

A TikTok user dropped a video to disclose how Meghan Markle behaves in private settings when she is away from the spotlight.

In the video shared on the social media app, Krista Lepore chronicled serving the Duchess of Sussex at a restaurant when the Suits alum was pregnant.

Lepore revealed that the wife of Prince Harry was "lovely, respectful and kind" towards her and her friends she was having dinner with even though she was sitting in a private room.

The TikTok user said that Meghan had no need to behave kindly with others while sitting in a private setting as no one except her friends and the waitress were watching her.

Hence, Lepore concluded that Meghan Markle is, in fact, a nice person contrary to what is being portrayed about her in the media.

She said the mother-of-two was "great" and "always said please and thank you, always made eye contact and was always engaging.”

"Every time I was in the room, everything that I heard, saw and experienced first-hand,” Lepore recalled. "She is lovely, respectful, kind, was just having dinner with her friends. That's it, like any one of us."

She went on to reveal that Meghan was away from the public eye and "had no excuse to be anything other than herself because she was now in a safe environment.”

"And so I saw, in my opinion, what I feel was the real Meghan," Lepore said of the Duchess, before branding her "fantastic.”

Furthermore, Lepore revealed that she asked the main server in the room about his opinion on Meghan Markle, to which he replied that she was "one of the nicest human beings I have ever met in my life.”

"He couldn't stop raging [raving] about her,” Lepore said. "So maybe everybody needs to back off a little bit and give her a little bit of grace because she's really lovely.”

"This makes me so happy to hear! I always felt like Meghan was being harshly judged,” a user commented on the video.