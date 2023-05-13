Papon gets emotional as his 'little boy becomes night attendant' for him at hospital

Singer Shaan and Richa Sharma wish Papon a speedy recovery

Papon, who was hospitalized in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, got emotional watching his 13-year-ols son staying at the hospital over night with him.

Taking it to his Instagram, the Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer Papon shared a picture with his son and wrote a detailed caption.

He wrote: “We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It’s a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well wishers.”

He further added: “I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already! Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now!"

Papon’s note left many in tears. For instance, singer Shaan felt touched after reading the caption. He reacted to the post by commenting: “Ironic but in the sweetest way… you feel so good though not so well… I can totally connect with this… Get well soon bro.”

Meanwhile, Richa Sharma also wished him a speedy recovery. “Get well soon Papon… Lots of love love”, she wrote.

Papon has sung many beautiful songs for several big films of Bollywood namely: Barfi, Special 23, Sultan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and many more.