Ben Affleck new film 'Hypnotic' gets approval of his daughter: 'Looks kind of interesting!'

Ben Affleck shared that his daughter has approved of his new film Hypnotic while revealing that his kids do not like to watch his movies.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Gone Girl actor, who is a father to three kids – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel – talked about his hotly released film and how one of his daughters is excited to see the movie even though she does not usually watch his content.

"My kids constantly make fun of me,” Affleck told the publication, “and they won't watch any of my movies, but I showed them some clips from this and my daughter was like, 'That actually looks kind of interesting!'"

"So I thought that was the best review that I could get, and I hope audiences come away from it having really enjoyed the movie,” the actor and director added.

Affleck went on to shower praises on the director and writer of the science fiction action thriller film, Robert Rodriguez over his "bold" style in the movie.

The Argo actor said Rodriguez used directorial techniques from both modern and classic suspense films to make a movie that feels like "old fashioned filmmaking, that relied on the story and told the story in a certain style."

"He really wanted to do a kind of homage to Hitchcock,” Affleck shared. “He wanted to make this movie like the classic Hitchcock films -- letting the concept and directing be the special effects, in a way."

Ben Affleck’s statement about his kids came after Garner claimed that none of her kids are interested in watching her movies but they do not have any issue with their father’s films.

"They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom. They don’t want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do," Garner said. "And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing."