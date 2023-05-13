Shiloh forced to keep dating life low-key because of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie bitter divorce

File Footage

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, keeps her romantic life low-key after witnessing her parents’ messy divorce headlining major news publications.

It was previously revealed by Us Weekly that the 16-year-old always needs the Maleficent actor’s approval if she is meeting any potential suitor.

Now, as per reported by Life & Style, Shiloh is seeing someone but doing it “low-key” so to avoid being in news like her parents’ whose love life and then bitter divorce used to be everywhere in news.

“She’s also dating,” an insider told the publication, “but after seeing her parent’s bitter divorce splattered all over the news, [she] prefers to keep her personal life low-key.”

Earlier, dishing on the teenager’s life, a source revealed, “Shiloh is very outgoing. She’s definitely not a little kid anymore. It’s like she grew up overnight.”

Pitt and Jolie, who are also parents to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne, dated for 12 years before getting married. However, the duo parted ways just two years after tying the knot.

Jolie accused Pitt of physically assaulting her and their kids during their infamous flight in 2016.



