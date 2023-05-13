'Fast X' may become a trilogy, hints Vin Diesel

Fast X is around the corner, but Vin Diesel is making sure to double the excitement for the film, as he teased that the originally two-part finale could be a trilogy.

Attending the premiere of the film in Rome, Vin Diesel told Fandango on the question, "After the studio saw this part one they said 'could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?'"



The F9 actor responded, "Going into making this movie the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter, and after the studio saw this part one they said, 'could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?'"

The star's on-screen lover Michelle Rodriguez chimed in, "It's 3X in any story."

However, the 55-year-old was asked again whether he is confirming the action-packed series trilogy, but the star didn't give much, adding, "I don't want to get in trouble here."

Fast X was slated as a two-part thriller to end the long-running street racing series saga.

Previously, Diesel said the finale would be an emotional goodbye to slain Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner.

"That moment in 2013 when the world was struggling with his loss, the studio made a very bold and righteous and daring decision to keep Brian O'Conner alive," the actor told Total Film.

"I will give you this without spoiling anything: I couldn't image this saga ending without truly saying goodbye to Brian O'Conner."

Fast X will set to release in theatres on May 19.