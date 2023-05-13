Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck had 'no drama' on red carpet

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez raised a few eyebrows with their conduct towards one another at a public event.

The couple, who attended the premier night of Lopez's latest project, 'The Mother in Los Angeles' on May 10, seemed in a tuffle.

A source, however, has rubbished all the split rumours, noting: "There was no drama on the red carpet". The source added: "They're very much in love".

This comes as Lopez fondly spoke about Ben Affleck in her 2022 Apple Music interview.

Recalling how she fell in love with the actor for the first time, Jennifer said: “I think what happened is, as we worked together [on the movie Gigli], we became such good friends.:

Speaking about her break up at the time, the songstress admitted: "We realised that we were crazy about each other. I found myself kind of thinking about him after the movie was over. And having to take care of my own business, because I was coming out of a relationship at that time."

She continued: "But it’s like you just knew it. It’s just like, “This is the person I want to be with.” And that happened over a period of months. It wasn’t an instant thing because we weren’t allowed to do that. Yeah, it kind of grew over time.”