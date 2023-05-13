King Charles 'slimmed down monarchy' to create 'realistic' problems for Royals

King Charles could pose problems for his family with plans of slimmed-down monarchy.
The 74-year-old monarch, who has limited the number of working Royals in his reign, has increased the number of engagements per Royal Family member.
His Majesty currently has Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Royal, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Duke and Duchess of Kent and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester in his slimmed-down plan in addition to himself and Queen Consort Camilla.
Speaking about the forthcoming problems, royal editor Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair: "The current [working royals] have to be realistic about how much they can take on, and you know maybe the thousands of patronages and engagements that they carry out and have always done between them, is something that’s going to need to be redressed.
"You look at the Prince of Wales and the model that he’s adopted which is very much consolidating, and you wonder if perhaps there’s going to have to be an element of that for the wider Royal Family too."
This comes after Princess Royal herself admitted the pressure is massive with the change.
She told Adrienne Arsenault: "It changes a bit. I mean, it doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing, I have to say. I’m not quite sure what else, you know, we can do."
She was joined by her close friends and fellow group member Jade Thirlwall
Chris Stapleton honors his kids with Entertainer of the Year ACM award win
The Last of Us Season 2 Production has been delayed due to the ongoing writer's strike
When explaining why trainees Rora and Asa were not selected, he revealed that he had other plans for them
Making her feature directorial debut with the film will be Alexandra Pechman
Ed Sheeran and country singer Luke Combs sing ‘Life Goes On’ at ACM Awards