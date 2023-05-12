Prince Harry would’ve been a ‘man even more reduced’ with ‘royal duties’

Prince Harry’s reported bravery in leaving the Royal Family has shown him ‘lifelong happiness’ since he’s no longer stifled.



These insights and claims have been issued by an editor for The Independent, Victoria Richards.

She believes the idea that Prince Harry ‘divorced’ his entire family, for the sake of his marriage was “in fact quite right.”



Especially since choosing “Meghan and his children Archie and Lilibet over the sense of duty and rigid responsibility,” would have meant keeping himself “stifled and unhappy.”

In the eyes of the expert, “some might argue the bravest thing would have been for Meghan to come to the coronation to be by his side.”

Especially considering “had he not split from the establishment – had he remained in Britain, and the couple been made central to proceedings – my guess is we would see a man even more reduced.