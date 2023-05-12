Eurovision 2023: Mae Muller says it’s a privilege to have an opinion as a young woman

Mae Muller doesn’t pay heed to the criticism and speaks her mind without inhibition.



According to Metro, the Eurovision icon will perform her hit track I Wrote A Song on Saturday in Liverpool.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer-songwriter has garnered a lot of attention from her fans and critics for her sharing her blunt and honest opinions online.

“I think it’s such a privilege, especially as a young woman, to be able to speak my mind and have an opinion,” said the 25-year-old.

The Better Days crooner continued, “It’s actually a real luxury to have that.”

Mae revealed that the criticism never discouraged her morale, as she explained, “A lot of people that follow me are younger and a lot of young women follow me too, so I think it’s great for them to see that you can be outspoken and say what’s on your mind and that’s okay.”

“I know social media can sometimes be a bit tricky,” remarked the Anticlimax singer.

However, Mae believed that if “anyone wants to be mean”, it’s easy for them to be mean.

“But I think for me it’s always been a way for me to control how I want to present myself,” mentioned the songstress.

Mae noted, “I can connect with the fans really, really easily, and anytime that there have been moments of people being mean.”

“I’ve found a way to make light of it, through social media and that actually has really helped me,” admitted the singer.

In the end, Mae added, “I think for me, I’ve really enjoyed being able to use those platforms, on this journey especially.”