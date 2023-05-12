Maya Hawke dons eccentric outfit during Milwaukee performance

American singer and actress Maya Hawke showed off her unique style during her performance in Milwaukee. She looked stylish in a dark boiler suit paired with Mary Janes.
Maya, who gained attention for her role in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, is the daughter of actor Ethan Hawke and his ex-wife Uma Thurman. She served as the support act for The Bright Eyes, an indie-folk band at the Pabst Theater.
She was joined on stage by fellow performers Benjamin Lazar Davis, who is a multi-instrumentalist and composer as well as guitarist Will Graefe.
She has released two albums of her own which were fairly well-received, Blush, which came out in 2020 and Moss which she released in 2022. She discussed the ideas and inspiration behind her second album in an interview with As If Magazine:
“Interestingly, I wasn't conscious about the theme until I finished it. I have lines about swallowing the moon and glowing in the dark - I'm trying to express the importance of the light inside of you. So, when I saw the art that was planned for the shoot, I knew I had to do this because it felt interconnected.”
Although she has received significant praise for her acting roles, her main passion lies in music. She explained that her father Ethan, fosters a love for music and nurtured the same passion in her as wel
