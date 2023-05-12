Meghan Markle dance video goes viral after King Charles coronation

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s throwback dance video has resurfaced online and went viral on social media days after King Charles coronation.



Meghan remained in California to celebrate son Archie’s fourth birthday as Prince Harry attended the historic event last week.

Now a throwback video of the former Suits actress, filmed nearly six months before she met Prince Harry in 2016, has emerged online, and won the hearts of the royal fans.

The footage shows the Duchess of Sussex empathy as she helped bring safe drinking water to thousands of people in Rwanda.

She had travelled to the African country as an ambassador for World Vision Canada in January 2016, just months before her first-ever date with Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, according to Express UK.

In the video, Meghan can be seen dancing with locals as she “really liked her dance lessons.”

It also shows the Duchess of Sussex laughing along with children while being taught some "really solid Rwandan dance moves."