Prince Harry’s ‘physical obliteration’ really ‘sums up’ relationships

Experts believe Prince Harry’s ‘utter obliteration’ really ‘sums up’ his relationship with everyone around.

Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan issued these warnings.

He started the chat by pointing out how “not a single member of the Royal Family even bothered to acknowledge” Prince Harry, at the Coronation.

He even went as far as to add, “In a way, that kind of obliteration of him physically on camera, summed up the whole thing with him. I don’t think people really cared if he turned up or not.”

“When he left, it was like, ‘so what? You’re no longer one of the ones we care about.’”

“Not a single member of the royal family even bothered to acknowledge him … apart from the two princesses.”

“I feel sad for Charles that his son has behaved like such a spoilt little brat and has gone so rogue … I think Harry will regret this.”