Prince Harry wins King Charles heart with his move

Prince Harry, who travelled to the UK to support his father King Charles III at the coronation on May 6, has seemingly won the heart of the monarch with his move.



Colleen Harris, a former press secretary to the king and his sons, shared his thoughts about Harry's decision to attend the crowning ceremony in People’s most recent cover story.



Collen said: "He would have personally regretted it if he wasn’t there to support his father. Speaking as a mother, [I believe] it was the right thing ... and the King [was] delighted."



The Duke of Sussex received icy reception as expected at Westminster Abbey Saturday, seating in the third row with cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, while his elder brother Prince William and his family sat in the first row.

The two royal brothers did not even exchange a single word at the event, and Harry reportedly left for the airport soon after the coronation ended, therefore missing the rest of the celebrations over the weekend.

Harry returned to California to celebrate his eldest child Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, which fell on the same day as the coronation, alongside wife Meghan and daughter Princess Lilibet.

However, royal expert believes that Harry's decision to attend his father's big day delighted King Charles who wanted his younger son to be there with him and other royals to support him on his historic event.