Prince Harry talks about Kate Middleton in court

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has made startling revelations as he talked about sister-in-law Kate Middleton in court.



In a witness statement submitted to the high court in London by Prince Harry’s lawyers, the Duke of Sussex claims that suspicious calls were made to the mobile phone belonging to Kate Middleton.

According to GB News, Archie and Lilibet’s doting father lists 313 "highly suspicious" calls made to his friends, family and associates between 2003 and 2011.

According to the court documents, Kate Middleton received two 'highly suspicious phone calls' in 2004 and 2010, while his former girlfriend Davy received seven between 2007 and 2009.

Prince Harry also opened up about his split with Chelsy Davy, and blamed press intrusion for their break up.

The Duke of Sussex is one of several high-profile claimants bringing damages against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over allegations of unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking.