Lilibet to ‘suffer split’ due to ‘life altering’ decisions made by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal experts are of the opinion that Lilibet will soon suffer a massive split between the UK and the US.

Journalist Tom Quinn issued these claims and accusations.

He warns, “Everyone will know that Lilibet got her name because it was Elizabeth II's childhood name, and I don't think that's a good thing.”

“I think it ties her too close to a world that her parents really want to leave behind.”

“So there's going to be a split, she's going to feel that she was named in a way that ties her to England and to the Royal Family very closely.”

“But she's growing up with parents who are very wary of the world they've left behind... very critical of it and rejecting it.”