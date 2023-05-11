Here’s how Meghan Markle felt stepping into Kate Middleton’s home the first time

Kate Middleton seemed to have made quite an impression on Meghan Markle with her fancy house when the Sussexes visited the first time.

According to Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, released earlier in January this year, the Sussexes went to visit Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home to make peace after they two couples had an argument, via Express UK.

The scuffle seemingly occurred in the run-up to the 2018 royal wedding. Harry wrote that his wife seemingly offended Kate saying she had “baby brain” due to having just given birth.

In the book, it stated that Kate told Meghan the pair were “not close enough” for the Suits alum to talk about her hormones and was upset by the comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Kensington Palace in London in 2018.

Of her first reaction to the former Cambridges’ home, Harry wrote that his wife was impressed by the “gorgeous” royal home. He recalled that that Meghan said “wow” several times as they made their way through the home.

He wrote, “Willy and Kate invited us over for tea. To clear the air. June 2018. We walked over one late afternoon. I saw Meg’s eyes widen as we entered their front door, walked past their front sitting room, down their hallway, into their study.”

He further penned, “We complimented them lavishly on their renovation, though we also thought sheepishly of our IKEA lamps, our discount sofa recently bought on sale, with Meg’s credit card, from sofa.com.”