Najam Sethi emphasises Pakistan’s stance on Asia Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has emphasised Pakistan’s stance of not hosting the entirety of the Asia Cup 2023 on a neutral venue.

Sethi, who is currently in Dubai, gave a clear message to the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) that the board will not take the entire tournament outside Pakistan, sources told Geo News.

It must be noted here that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is forcing the shifting of the Asia Cup outside Pakistan. They are convincing ACC members not to play in the Asian event in Pakistan.

But the PCB is emphasising a hybrid model which appears to be the only solution to this deadlock. According to the PCB-proposed hybrid model, only India will play their matches outside Pakistan.

On the other hand, PCB, so far, hasn't agreed on sending the national team to India for playing in the World Cup this year. According to sources, if India do not come to Pakistan, PCB might also opt out of playing the World Cup there.

However, Indian media today claimed that PCB has confirmed that Pakistan will be touring India to play the World Cup.

Moreover, reliable sources also said that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka haven't opposed the hybrid model for Asia Cup as reported by ESPNcricinfo today. The two cricket boards raised concerns over choosing the UAE as the venue to host India in accordance with the hybrid model.