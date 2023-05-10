Prince Harry ‘a scowling, irrelevant presence’: ‘Royal waters have closed over him’

Prince Harry has just been branded a ‘scowling and irrelevant presence’.
These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator Sarah Vine.
She believes “In just a few short years, he has gone from being the adored younger son to a scowling and irrelevant presence.”
“With his grandmother no longer around to keep the peace, it’s remarkable how quickly the royal waters have closed over him, washing away every trace of the glittering future that was once his.”
“He cut a terribly sad figure at the Abbey — arriving alone, in a Dior suit which had clearly not been properly pressed.”
“That’s another disadvantage of being a ‘civilian’: no valet. And the Duchess had obviously forgotten to pack the portable iron.”
