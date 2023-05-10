King Charles ‘sick and tired’ of Queen Camilla questioning his decisions

King Charles has had enough of Queen Camilla questioning his every move and decision after their recent alleged rift regarding sending coronation invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The former Duchess of Cornwall is of the opinion that the new monarch’s decision to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the crowning ceremony has affected their popularity.

However, Charles does not like Camilla’s “disrespectful” behaviour towards his son and the two have been continuously arguing about it.

Speaking to Radar Online, the insider said, "Camilla agrees with Prince William this was a spineless move” to send invitation to the California-based royal couple.

Queen Camilla thinks “Charles should have banished Harry and Meghan from the kingdom instead — sending the clear message their traitorous poison won't be tolerated."

"She believes Charles' decision has weakened their popularity,” the insider said, while also noting that her behaviour is not sitting well with Charles, who was crowned the King of United Kingdom on May 6th, 2023.

"Charles finds her behavior disruptive and disrespectful," the source added. "He's sick and tired of people questioning his decisions and trying to undermine him."

"Camilla and Harry have had an awkward relationship dating back to Princess Diana," the insider said while referring to Camilla’s affair with Charles.

The matters between Camilla and Harry became worse after he criticized her in his memoir Spare, accusing her of leaking their private conversations to media.

"Unlike William, who has accepted her, she says Harry continues to 'defame' her,” the insider said of Camilla, adding she will “never forgive him, and there are going to be difficult days in the king's household as the royal couple spars constantly."

"Charles and Camilla are testy with each other. They can't sit and have a meal without arguing, and they're getting very snippy with the staff," the insider said.

As for the couple’s opinion on Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, the insider revealed that they both are on the same page about their alleged dislike for the Suits alum.