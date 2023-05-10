Meghan Markle told there's nothing she can do about rift with Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle should refrain from making any move to end feud with father Thomas Markle as it would not result in her favour, claimed expert.

A PR expert told the Duchess of Sussex that any effort from her side to fix the strained relationship with her dad or her sister, Samantha Markle, would only “backfire.”

Speaking to Express.co.uk, PR guru Mario Almonte claimed that if Meghan tries to privately solve the issues with her family, they would leak their conversation to media for personal gains.

"Reaching out to her family in an effort to work things out, either privately or through the press, would only backfire,” he said to the publication.

"The family would not respect Meghan’s request to discuss their problems away from the frantic curiosity of the tabloids,” he added. "They would immediately leak to the tabloids any conversations Meghan may attempt with them.”

"If Meghan responded to them publicly, it would only create a feeding frenzy among the tabloids, which would continue to amplify her family’s every petty criticism in the hopes of triggering additional responses from Meghan. So Meghan can’t win either way."

The expert went on to claim that the Markles haven’t really shown any appetite to end rift with the former actor as he said that no matter what Meghan does, they would continue to portray themselves as "victims.”

"There really isn’t much that Meghan Markle can do about her 'family' than to ignore them, as she has done up to now,” Almonte said.

"Engaging them in conversation or countering their claims in the press would be a losing proposition because her family is not the kind that truly wants to resolve conflict.

"They are the type of people who always play the victims. They have a bottomless pit of grievances against Meghan - so no matter what she might do for them, it will never be enough."