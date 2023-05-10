Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘insanely jealous’ of Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were accused of being “insanely jealous” of Prince William and Kate Middleton as their son will one day become the King of United Kingdom.

Bashing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, US TV host Megyn Kelly said that the couple is envious of Prince and Princess of Wales due to them being higher up in the royal chain than them.

In a conversation with GB News, Kelly said, “[Meghan] and Harry are insanely jealous and you know what they are going to be calling Princess Kate and Princess William’s children – King.”

“They are jealous of that,” she added.

She further shared that she believes the former actor struggled "playing second fiddle to that Kate Middleton.”

This comes after Prince Harry made a solo appearance at his father King Charles’ coronation ceremony while Meghan Markle stayed at home in California with the couple’s kids.

A body language expert analyzed the movements of the Duke and claimed that he wanted to strike a conversation with people at the crowning ceremony but no one wanted to talk to him.