King Charles official portrait receives over 11 million views

King Charles official portrait, released by palace following his coronation, has received over 11 million views since it was shared on social media.



Palace shared the official portrait of the monarch on its official Twitter and Instagram handles.

The photo was shared with caption, “The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May.”

It was also disclosed that the photo was taken by Hugo Burnand, a photographer who also took the official pictures at Charles 2005 wedding to Queen Camilla.

In the official portrait, King Charles can be seen wearing the Imperial State Crown and holding the Sovereign’s Orb and the Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross, which he was presented with during his coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Over 11 million royal fans have viewed the King’s official portrait on Twitter and thousands others commented and liked the post.

Meanwhile, King Charles also shared his first message on social media following his coronation.