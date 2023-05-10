The Weekend breaks silence on 'The Idol' reshoots

The Weeknd said HBO's The Idol reshoots impacted not only his home but his health, too.
Speaking to W Magazine, the Canadian singer said, “Film and TV is a new creative muscle for me,” the Starboy hitmaker added. “I don’t release my music until I think it is great. Why would this be any different?”
“My secret skill is that I don’t panic. When everyone around me is worried, I get very still. But I did panic when I lost my voice. I had to rest and reflect and think about The Weeknd and Tedros and all that had happened with the show,” the Canadian rockstar said.
The 33-year-old continued, “I realized that I need to know that I’ve made the best version of whatever I’m making. It was a challenge to redo The Idol, and, in truth, I sacrificed my health and home to make it work. So, let’s say it comes out, and it’s ** horrible. I still know I did my absolute best. From what I’ve seen, the show is great.
“Everything is a risk: When you’ve done the best you can, I would call that a happy ending. And I got my voice back.”
