Wednesday May 10, 2023
By Web Desk
May 10, 2023
The Weekend breaks silence on 'The Idol' reshoots

The Weeknd said HBO's The Idol reshoots impacted not only his home but his health, too.

Speaking to W Magazine, the Canadian singer said, “Film and TV is a new creative muscle for me,” the Starboy hitmaker added. “I don’t release my music until I think it is great. Why would this be any different?”

“My secret skill is that I don’t panic. When everyone around me is worried, I get very still. But I did panic when I lost my voice. I had to rest and reflect and think about The Weeknd and Tedros and all that had happened with the show,” the Canadian rockstar said.

The 33-year-old continued, “I realized that I need to know that I’ve made the best version of whatever I’m making. It was a challenge to redo The Idol, and, in truth, I sacrificed my health and home to make it work. So, let’s say it comes out, and it’s ** horrible. I still know I did my absolute best. From what I’ve seen, the show is great.

“Everything is a risk: When you’ve done the best you can, I would call that a happy ending. And I got my voice back.”