Queen Camilla asked to 'remove' racist items from coronation portraits

Queen Camilla has rubbed off a royal expert a wrong way with her Coronation portrait.

The Queen Consort allegedly posed with Blackmoor items for her official portrait, inviting a harsh critique from Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

She built on the claim of royal family being 'racists' on the social media before retracting her statement when informed that the statues weren't racist.

"I stand corrected if these are not Blackamoor statues behind Camilla as I thought but of Weeping Women," Dr Shola tweeted.

The activist added: "Bottom line, if there are Blackamoor items or anything of historical racist depiction in the Palaces it should be removed, placed in a museum so history doesn’t repeat itself."

Dr Shola added: "Deleted my previous tweet for the avoidance of doubt. Just to be clear my outrage if it were true still stands."

For those unversed, Blackamoor statues signify male African descendants as servants, and are considered racist symbols.