Kate Middleton snubs King love for 'planet' with two coronation dresses?

Kate Middleton has raised eyebrows after wearing two dresses at the coronation.

The Princess of Wales reportedly went against King Charles' love for sustainability to waste two outfits for the same occassion.

Royal expert Amanda Matta shares her opinions about Kate on TikTok, noting the royal's two dresses.

In the clip, she says: “[Kate] has duped us. This is not the dress she wore to the Coronation, but it is the dress she changed into for the Coronation portraits, probably so she could wear the Queen’s diamonds.”

Matta added: “The dress she wore at the Coronation had a high neckline. The dress she wore in the portraits does not. The embroidery on the two dresses also seems to be slightly different.”

Kate did wear two dresses. She said it was not a good look for the royal at a Coronation meant to pay tribute to King Charles’s work for the environment.

Matta then commented: “At a Coronation which is being billed as sustainable and an ode to the King’s love of the planet. Two bespoke Alexander McQueen dresses, brand new and made for this day is not sustainable in any way shape or form."