Prince Harry faked confidence at King Charles’ Coronation?

Prince Harry appeared to have faked a certain confidence at his father King Charles’ landmark Coronation on Saturday, May 6, a body language expert has noted.

The Duke of Sussex made a touch-and-go trip to the UK for Charles’ Coronation, only staying until the main ceremony before flying back to the US for his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

He was also relegated to the third row in the Westminster Abbey for the ceremony, despite being the son of the monarch, but appeared particularly chirpy and smiled his way in and out of the Abbey.

Body language expert Darren Stanton was quick to note how the display of confidence could’ve been something deeper.

Mirror UK quoted Stanton saying: “… Smiling and with his cheeks rounded, he (Prince Harry) proceeded to perform a display of what looked like rather cocky bravado.”

“His striding walk looked jaunty as he pushed one side of his jacket away before making his way up the aisle nodding, grinning, using eye-brow flash rituals and chatting with people in the congregation as though signalling to the world that he was upbeat, confident and happy to be back,” Stanton noted.

Stanton, however, also said: “He displayed signs of emotion and compassion throughout the ceremony, which was no doubt challenging for him at times.”

“However, as the ceremony played out, we saw Harry ease, in his stance and his expressions. He relaxed and gained more confidence, appearing how he did when he first arrived,” the expert concluded.