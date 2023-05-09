Piers Morgan launches fresh attack on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Piers Morgan has launched a fresh jibe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, branding the Duke of Sussex ‘irrelevant’ following his attendance at King Charles coronation last week.
In his new column, the former Good Morning Britain host said “He (Harry) got exactly what he deserved: stuck behind the large red feather plume on Anne’s hat, just as Meghan was hidden behind a candle at the Queen’s funeral.”
He further said, “Harry is not just persona non grata, he’s also become his own worst nightmare, an utter irrelevance.
“The sad truth for him is that for all his attention-seeking antics before, during and after the Coronation, nobody really cared whether he was there or not.”
Morgan also shared the link of his column on Twitter.
The New York Post published the new column where Piers Morgan says the coronation was an absolute triumph for the real royals — and a disaster for bitter Harry and Meghan.
