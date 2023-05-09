Kate Middleton lets slip Prince Louis’ nickname at first outing after King’s Coronation 

Prince Louis may get naughty with his antics but his mother Kate Middleton adores him a lot, and has a special nickname for him.
The Princess of Wales was joined by her three children and husband Prince William in their first outing after the Coronation of King Charles III.
Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, got their hands dirty as part of a nationwide volunteer day following the King’s coronation. The Waleses volunteered for a local Scouts group in Berkshire, England on Monday, May 8th, 2023.
In what marked young Louis’ first official royal engagement, the trio of siblings helped revamp the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, and were seen painting fences, filling wheelbarrows and sitting behind the wheel of a digger with their dad, per News.com.au.
During the outing as the family-of-five roasted marshmallows over the fire, Kate let slip her nickname for Louis. “Pop that on the fire, Lou-bugs,” she instructed her youngest son.
As the young prince got his hands on the s’mores, he quickly tuck in the treat, at which Prince William joked, “You won’t hear a peep out of him now!”
The Big Help Out is part of the three-day weekend of celebrations in line with the coronation, following Sunday’s various street parties and the blockbuster coronation concert at Windsor Castle.
The 3rd Upton Scouts Hut, of which Kate Middleton is a Joint President of the Scouts since 2020, was built in 1982 and is used by a variety of community groups in the area, including the local mosque, a senior citizens contact group for members of the Asian community as well as the Scouts themselves.
