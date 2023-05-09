Prince Harry, Prince Andrew snubbed in official family portrait

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are seemingly snubbed as the palace shared official family portrait following King Charles coronation on Saturday.
The palace released the official portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla following the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
The official family portrait was shared with caption: “An official portrait following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6th May.
“Pictured from left to right: The Duke of Kent, The Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Princess Royal, The King, The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, The Duke of Edinburgh.”
The photo shows only working members of the British royal family.
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are not the working royals.
Prince Harry appeared to have faked a certain confidence at his father King Charles’ landmark Coronation
Prince Harry attended King Charles' coronation but did not stay till lunch
Prince William, Kate Middleton made King Charles' late for his own coronation
Piers Morgan says King Charles coronation was an absolute triumph for the real royals — and a disaster for bitter...
Prince Harry attended the King’s Coronation on Saturday but left early to catch his flight back to California
Prince Harry expected to write another memoir after criticizing Royal family in Spare