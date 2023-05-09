King Charles shares his first personal message after coronation

Britain’s King Charles has shared his first message following his coronation on Saturday.



In his message, the monarch thanked all those who have helped to make coronation such a special occasion.

Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared the heartfelt message on its official Twitter and Instagram handles.

The King’s message reads: “As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

“We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

“To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one.”

He further said “To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”