Sam Heughan 'game' for doing a Hindi film with Priyanka Chopra

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan shared their thoughts on doing a Bollywood movie together, saying it’s probable.
In their exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Outlander star was asked if he would do a Bollywood movie and he said, “Do you know, we were talking about Bollywood there, and obviously I need to learn to sing and dance,”
To this, Priyanka quipped, “We don’t have to learn how to sing, we have playback singers for that. Little dancing might be allowed, a lot of our actors don’t know how to dance but you know as long as you have a little rhythm you are good.”
Sam admitted that he lacks the rhythm but said that he’d be willing to try it, “So yes, obviously I would love to work with PeeCee again. So maybe that’s next”.
“We will do a Hindi movie. Yes, I am game for that,” he added.
Meanwhile, Priyanka hopes that Love Again can revive the rom-com genre, saying, “The world is divisive right now, and it’s nice to be able to have something which is hopeful."
"It’s not slapstick, it’s not a comedy. It’s a romantic movie which makes you cry, laugh, smile, it’s like that heartwarming thing that you want to go to the theatre with your partner, your person, or your friends. So this is that movie. I am very excited, and I hope it brings more of the genre back,” she said.
Clint Eastwood is going to work in Juror No. 2 movie
The former couple is currently tangled up in a legal battle for the custody of their two children
Ruth Wilson speaks out about the use of NDAs in the industry
Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan show up in New York’s premiere over the weekend
Shakira attends Grand Prix after bitter split from Gerard Pique
Jennifer Coolidge receives Comedic Genius Award at 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards