'Barry' star Sarah Goldberg hints at what’s to come in finale

Barry star Sarah Goldberg takes immense pride in the HBO show. Goldberg who plays an striving actress on the show admitted that the show’s ending will be intense.



During a conversation with Vanity Fair the actress spoke about the impending finale of the HBO show.

After seven years on the series as Sally Reed the actress ruminated that they’ve left the show in the right place.

“That job meant so much to all of us, and we've made friends for life, and it feels like we left the story in the right place.”

Goldberg also confessed she will miss the Barry crew.

“So there’s a collective pride in releasing it out into the world and letting it go. But then it’s also mixed with huge nostalgia and just sadness that we're not going to be on set together, huddled in dark corners, drinking cups of tea at all hours of the day.”

About Barry finale, Goldberg revealed that it will be ‘genre bending’. Fans can expect horror, thriller, heightened-comedy as well as drama.

The actress added that the thematically the show lied on the edge and the characters will all surprise viewers.

“Well, I can say that it's genre bending; it's like we're in horror, thriller, heightened-comedy, serious drama. It really walks this tightrope tonally in a way that's extreme, even for this show. I think all the characters will surprise you.”

Barry is an American dark comedy TV series by HBO that premiered on March 25, 2018.

The series stars Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, a hitman from Cleveland who travels to Los Angeles to kill someone but finds himself taking up acting classes taught by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). This leads Barry to question his past choices.