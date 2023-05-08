Prince Harry’s ‘abused the faith in him’: ‘Prove you’re not a spoiled brat’

Prince Harry’s been called onto accept his privilege and lucky upbringing, so the world sees he’s not a bra
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by commentator Robert Taylor.
Taylor warns, “Okay, Harry’s abused our faith in him somewhat these last few years. Some would say he’s rubbed our noses in it while raking in the dosh. But, despite it all, we still remember that grieving little boy walking behind his mother’s coffin.”
“We rejoiced at his marriage just a few years ago in an outpouring of sunny goodwill. We recall the good things he’s done, like serving his country in Afghanistan and creating the Invictus Games.”
“If Harry plays his cards right, this will be his chance to start reversing that disastrous slide in the polls and kickstart a new and more respectful relationship with us.”
“It’s his opportunity to show us that he’s not just a spoiled brat, but someone who still loves his country, cares about people, and recognises that for all the hurt he’s experienced, he’s still an immeasurably lucky, privileged fellow.”
“Has he got it in him?” he asked, because “Either way, as far as the public goes, he is very much in the last-chance saloon.”
King Charles has been urged ‘over and over again’ to slap Prince Harry with a lawsuit
Prince Harry’s allegedly managed to ‘completely destroy his entire life’
Prince Harry left King Charles' coronation before the Royal Family appeared on Buckingham Palace balcony
Experts believe Meghan Markle ‘stole’ the perfect opportunity to mend fence with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton and Prince William were quick to mingle with the public during their unplanned walkabout.
Queen Camilla knows people of Britain never wanted her to become the Queen of England, source