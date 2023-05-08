Grimes: 'I’m very easy to cancel'

Grimes weighed in on the growing cancel culture and its effects on her.

Speaking to Julia Fox on the Forbidden Fruits podcast, Elon Musk’s ex said, “I’m very easy to cancel and canceled very often.”

Adding, I’ve always been exceptionally canceled. People call me a ‘techno-fascist’… I agree a lot of things have been mishandled, and we’re in this giant hiccup into a different part of civilization that is extremely unprecedented.”

She continued, “I say a lot of dumb stuff… above average, I’d say,” adding, “I think we need a better discourse. I wish people would approach me in better faith – I approach everyone in good faith – if people are being hateful on the internet, those people are mad because they want a better world."

The 35-year-old also reflected on growing AI, “I’m pretty for it,” adding, “I would say I’m fairly optimistic, I think there are some potential bad outcomes but I don’t think it’s constructive to even discuss that publicly per se.”

“I think right now there is sorta a moral imperative to make more positive AI depictions because it’s literally training on the data. It will see itself on how we are seeing it right now, in many ways, and it’s a concern that is brought up often,” she said.