Shemar Moore lambastes S.W.A.T. cancellation on social media: Watch

Hollywood actor Shemar Moore has recently lashed out at CBS network over the cancellation of the S.W.A.T. show.



Lately, the actor took to Instagram and posted a video of himself, discussing the success of the series.

“For CBS, last two years we’ve been killing it… We’ve done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for, said Moore.

Moore mentioned that S.W.A.T. is the “most diverse show on CBS.”

“CBS, when I got hired to be Hondo on ‘S.W.A.T.’, was getting a lot of flak for lack of diversity. If I post this, and I think I might, I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I’m calling them out,” stated the 29-year-old.

However, Moore pointed out, “To abruptly get told that you’re cancelled when you led us to believe last week — and the week before, and the week before that — that we would have some semblance of a season seven to at least say goodbye, if not continue. And to abruptly be told, ‘You’re done.’”

“I care about my family. My crew. The writers, the producers, the caterers, the wardrobe, the sound mixers, the teamsters, the construction crew, a whole lot of people that are abruptly being told that ‘You don’t matter. Sorry, thank you for your services. Good luck and find a new job.’ And to me, that’s not okay’,” explained the actor.



He continued, “I understand it’s not personal, it’s business, but I still have faith that S.W.A.T. will live to see another day.”

In the end, Moore urged his fans to “make some noise” and let the network know that cancelling the show is “a mistake”.