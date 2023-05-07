Prince Harry’s reached the ‘basement of the tasteless and the tacky’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s currently standing at the ‘basement of the tasteless and the tacky’.

These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She said, “Sometimes I think we have reached the bottom, the basement of the tasteless and the tacky when it comes to Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”



“In no particular order we had a reportedly paid-for speech to bankers when the ink was barely dry on their royal divorce weeks after Megxit; their lay-it-all-out, take-no-prisoners Oprah interview; the podcasts, the magazine outings, the six-hours of Netflix wailing and Harry’s 400-pages of anti-Firm dogma.”