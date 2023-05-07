Kate Middleton’s brother sings ‘God Save the King’ as he attends coronation

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has dubbed King Charles coronation a ‘very proud day’ after he attended the historic event with his parents and sister Pippa.



The Princess of Wales parents showed their support to their daughter and the royal family by attending King Charles coronation on Saturday.

Kate Middleton's mother Carole, father Michael Middleton, sister Pippa and brother James Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey together for the coronation.

They were seated behind non-working royals at the ceremony.

Later, James Middleton took to Instagram and said: “Very proud day to be British. God Save the King.”

James also revealed he wore cufflinks dedicated to his late therapy dog Ella to King Charles Coronation at Wesminster Abbey.

“Ella still comes with me everywhere I go…even to the coronation,” he said.

James Middleton's dog Ella died in January this year.