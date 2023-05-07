Prince William receives stern warning from Kate Middleton

Prince William, the future king of Britain, received a stern warning from his wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton before King Charles coronation on Saturday.



According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, the Princess of Wales issued warning to William about his gown while entering to the royal church for coronation.

Jeremy Freeman claimed Kate warned Prince William: “just mind the gown”.

To which, the future king replied, “Don’t worry I got [or caught] it.”

Talking to Daily Star, the lip reader said Kate Middleton issued warning to William as they were preparing to enter Westminster Abbey with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Later, the royal couple shared adorable photos and a video clip from the coronation, saying: “Here at Westminster Abbey for the #Coronation of King Charles III.

“What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen #Coronation.”



