Prince Harry’s relationship with Princess Beatrice ‘on the rocks’

Prince Harry is reportedly on the fence, regarding his relationship with Princess Beatrice.

These insights and admissions have been brought to light by body language expert Inbaal Honigman.

She started by setting the scene and claimed, “As the Royals enter Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry was seen walking behind Eugenie, Beatrice and their other halves.”



At that moment, “Eugenie and Jack turned to chat to Harry, which showed how close they are - even on such an important and well-documented day, they took the time to acknowledge one another.””

According to Express UK, “As Harry talked to them, he had his hands in a cradle position, palms facing up. This was a gesture of trust, of honesty, and he looked comfortable in their presence.”

Even “Edo tapped him [Harry] on the back in a gesture of familiarity, so there was no animosity there. These gestures can't be faked.”

“However, Beatrice drifted away from the pack, and her husband soon followed, which showed that the strong bond that Harry and his family share with Eugenie and hers, isn't the same bond that they share with Beatrice and her family.”

“Beatrice's attitude towards Harry was affectionate, when she talked to him she met his eye, which shows honest communication.”

Before concluding the expert admitted, “in drifting away she showed that the relationship isn't as straightforward as it once was.”