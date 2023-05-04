Queen Camilla's royal title remains unchanged as fans criticise newspaper

While royal fans continue to criticize some British newspapers for calling King Charles wife Queen Consort, they seem to be oblivious to the fact that her title also remains unchanged on the official website of the royal family.

The former Duchess of Cornwall is often criticized by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans and is blamed for what happened to late Princess Diana.

Prince Harry also took aim at the Queen consort in his explosive book Spare which released in January.

According to her introduction on the royal website, " The Queen Consort (formerly HRH The Duchess of Cornwall) supports her husband, formerly The Prince of Wales, now His Majesty The King, in carrying out his work and duties. She also undertakes public engagements on behalf of the charities that she supports."



The Queen Consort was born Camilla Rosemary Shand on 17th July 1947 at King’s College Hospital London, the daughter of Major Bruce Middleton Hope Shand and the Hon Rosalind Maud Shand (nee Cubitt).

Major Shand and the Hon Rosalind Cubitt, the daughter of 3rd Baron Ashcombe, married on 2nd January 1946 at St Paul’s, Knightsbridge.

Her Majesty has a sister, Annabel Elliot, and a brother, Mark Shand. Mark Shand, a conservationist, died on 23rd April 2014.

The Shand family lived in East Sussex from 1951 onwards. Major Shand, MC and Bar, was Vice Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex and Master of the South Downs Hounds for 19 years. He died aged 89 on 11th June 2006 at his home in Dorset.

Mrs Rosalind Shand was 72 when she died in 1994 as a result of osteoporosis. The Queen Consort's grandmother had died from the same condition eight years earlier. The Queen Consort has served as President of the Royal Osteoporosis Society since 2001, having supported the charity since 1994.

The Queen Consort was first educated at Dumbrells School, in Sussex, and then at Queen’s Gate School in South Kensington. She also attended Mon Fertile school in Switzerland and studied at the Institut Britannique in Paris.