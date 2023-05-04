 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Royals

Prince Harry’s ‘two hour’ Coronation appearance a ‘stark middle finger’

Prince Harry is under fire for allegedly handing his father the ‘middle finger’

By Web Desk
May 04, 2023

Prince Harry has come under fire for allegedly handing King Charles a ‘middle finger’.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by a close pal of Prince William, Tom Sykes.

He warns, “In some quarters of Buckingham Palace, of course, running out of your dad’s big day to attend a child’s birthday party might be perceived not so much as a noble devotion to paternal obligations as an almighty ‘F*** you!’”