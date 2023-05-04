Prince Harry’s ‘two hour’ Coronation appearance a ‘stark middle finger’

Prince Harry has come under fire for allegedly handing King Charles a ‘middle finger’.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by a close pal of Prince William, Tom Sykes.

He warns, “In some quarters of Buckingham Palace, of course, running out of your dad’s big day to attend a child’s birthday party might be perceived not so much as a noble devotion to paternal obligations as an almighty ‘F*** you!’”

