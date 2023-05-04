Prince Harry needs King Charles to pay Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle’s bills

Experts have just accused Prince Harry of relying on King Charles for Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet’s bills.



This accusation and insight has been issued, in tandem, by Piers Morgan, a famed royal commentator.

He started the chat off by slipping in a jibe against Harry, and admitted, “I just felt that the two of them were going to weaponise victimhood, weaponise racism, weaponise mental health, and make themselves staggeringly rich by trashing their families. That’s exactly what they’ve done,”

“So, I warned about this, and they’ve done it,” he also added in the middle of his chat.

Especially “… how they look themselves in the mirror, let alone rock up at the coronation as Harry is doing on Saturday, I mean, it’s breathtaking.”

He also went on to note how Prince Harry’s bid to destroy his family ‘runs deeper’ than resentment because it involves heavy checks.

“There’s a guy who’s been trashing his dad, trashing the royal family, all of them,” he said.

“Trashing his brother, trashing his sister-in-law, trashing the monarchy and then he gets a brass neck to rock up at the coronation.”