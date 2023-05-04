Marvel's Brie Larson joins Ruben Ostlund on Cannes Jury

The Cannes Film Festival has announced its jury members for the 76th edition, with director Ruben Östlund as the president.

The star-studded panel includes actors Marvel’s Brie Larson and Paul Dano, directors Maryam Touzani, Rungano Nyoni, Damián Szifrón, and Julia Ducournau, as well as Afghan author Atiq Rahimi and French actor Denis Ménochet.

The jury will select the Palme d'Or winner from 21 competition films, with the awards ceremony taking place on May 27th.

Östlund, a Cannes regular who won the Palme d'Or in 2017 and 2022, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the honor.

In a statement following his nomination as president, the director said:

“I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honor of Jury president for this year’s Competition at the Festival de Cannes. Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in Competition at the festival. It is a privilege to be part of it, together with the Cannes audience of connoisseurs.”

Östlund has only made 6 movies so far, but he has already been recognized at Cannes twice in the Un Certain Regard category, where he won the Jury Prize in 2014. Later, he was selected for the Competition and won the Palme d'Or twice - first for his film "The Square" at the 70th Festival de Cannes, and then for his latest movie "Triangle of Sadness," in 2022.

The Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 to May 27, 2023.