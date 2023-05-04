Prince William taking aim with ‘real documentary’ release after Prince Harry’s

Prince William is reportedly planning to release his very own documentary, that promises a candid look into life as a royal.



The documentary in question promises a candid look into what being a ‘hardworking royal’ is really about, and will feature on ITV.

There are also prospects for follow-up installments, according to the Daily Mail.

An inside source offered more insight into the plan and explained, “Generally, access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that.”

“He's keen to highlight his work, particularly on a homeless project which was a subject very close to his mother's heart, and to connect with the public on a new level.”

“He knows all too well how important it is that the monarchy develops a more modern relationship with the British people.”