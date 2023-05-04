Hayley Kiyoko decries 'police threats' amid drag queens concert

Hayley Kiyoko defied the law against drag shows after she invited drag queens to her Nashville concert.

The Sleepover singer shared on Instagram that an "undercover cop" told her before her show that she could get into legal trouble if she go-ahead with the drag performance.



"I'm so sorry to my community, and I'm just devastated," the teary-eyed singer stated, who is a homosexual woman, adding, "This is not right. It's not okay."

Kiyoko told the local drag queens LiberTea and Ivy St. James about the threat.



However, they still proceeded with the show.

"They showed no fear and said they wanted to continue with the show and come out on stage," Kiyoko captioned the post.

As per CBS, a Nashville police spokesperson denied the 32-year-old's account, adding, "we wouldn't do this to begin with," and quoted the federal judge's stay after Republican Governor Bill Lee passed the law in Tennessee disallowed "adult cabaret" in public.

It is pertinent to mention here that the order expires on May 26, as a Memphis-based LGBTQ+ theater company argued against the Gov. order in court, that it violated the First Amendment.